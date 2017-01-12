Motorcyclist killed in Scottsdale crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash at a Scottsdale intersection.
The Scottsdale Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Hayden and Camelback Roads on Thursday morning.
The motorcyclist involved in the Hayden/Camelback collision has died. The intersection will remain closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/qeYLVty90G— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 12, 2017
The intersection will remain closed for the next several hours.
Please avoid the area.
