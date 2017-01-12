STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Scottsdale crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 12 2017 09:50AM MST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 09:50AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash at a Scottsdale intersection.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Hayden and Camelback Roads on Thursday morning.

The intersection will remain closed for the next several hours.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


