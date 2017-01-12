Motorcyclist killed in Scottsdale crash

- Police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash at a Scottsdale intersection.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Hayden and Camelback Roads on Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist involved in the Hayden/Camelback collision has died. The intersection will remain closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/qeYLVty90G — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 12, 2017

The intersection will remain closed for the next several hours.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.