Truck drivers describe chaotic scene of DPS trooper shooting

- Moments after the first emergency units responded to the Arizona Department of Public Safety shooting call, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed to traffic.

"We was coming through Phoenix, state troopers was coming westbound, just hauling butt this way," said Kenny Dunn, a truck driver.

Dunn was nearing milepost 89 in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before 5 a.m., when suddenly traffic came to a standstill.

"One of the rescue unit guys was walking back here [and] said, 'Hang tight, it's going to be awhile,'" he said.

Dunn, along with dozens of other big-rig drivers, were stuck for hours.

"Officer passed me just before the accident, so I had to stop," another truck driver said.

A rollover accident that led to the shooting of the DPS trooper who responded to the crash shut down the highway for miles. The drivers watched as emergency responders worked to save the 27-year veteran of DPS and a woman injured in the crash.

"The helicopter was coming in, one landed, it was here about 15, no 10 minutes," Dunn said. "It took off, another one came in, they landed about five minutes... they was gone again."

Hours later at around 9 a.m., the trucks were finally moving again. The men behind the wheel were still in disbelief over what took place in front of them.

"He [was] rushing in to save the day, he gets shot," Lawrence Weakly said. "It's just senseless, senseless."

Once the semi's were turned around and moved off the highway, the crime-scene tape was moved and the investigation continued on I-10.