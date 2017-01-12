Video released of nude Mesa woman who stole MCSO deputy's truck

- Due to some of the unusual details, this pursuit raised a lot of eyebrows and questions around the valley.

How did a woman with no clothes on manage to steal a deputy's truck? Well, take a look at the footage and see for yourself how quickly this all happened.

The body camera video shows the bizarre and dramatic moments leading up to a 70-mile pursuit. You can see the suspect, 31-year-old Mesa resident Lisa Luna walking around disoriented without any clothes on at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

Deputy: "Hey.. where are your clothes at?"

Luna: "I was raped."

Deputy: "You were raped?"

Luna: "Yeah, but I'm okay."

Deputy: "When did this happen? Why don't you come over here? Ma'am? What's your name?"

Luna told the responding MCSO deputy she was sexually assaulted. A claim she later told them was a lie because she was high on meth and spice.

As they deputy grabbed a blanket from the back seat to cover Luna, she was able to slip behind the truck's steering wheel in a matter of seconds. When the deputy came around the truck, Luna locked the doors and took off from the scene.

You can see from the gas station's surveillance cameras that Deputy Francisco Campillo tried to hang onto the door handle of his truck, but eventually couldn't hold on any longer.

Luna is now facing several felony charges. She was booked into Maricopa County Jail and her bond was set at $50,000.