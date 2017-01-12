Rock 'n' Roll Marathon participant reinvents life through running Arizona News Rock and Roll Marathon participant reinvents life through running Back in 2011, Harry Guisto found himself divorced, smoking daily, drinking and eating too much. "I was in a very dark place. I used to be a couch potato," said Guisto. "I had to basically change everything that I knew, every habit that I had, every routine that I had."

To change this, he began running, but then he abruptly quit.

"I weighed 220 pounds at one time," said Guisto.

After shedding some pounds, he tried running again. He realized that after losing the weight, his knees and feet didn't hurt anymore when he ran.

He started small, and eventually successfully ran a 10K.

"I ran that race, and afterwards I got my shiny medal. I was hooked," said Guisto.

Since then, Harry has run marathons and even triathlons, but the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Phoenix is his favorite.

The crowds and the bands all boost his spirits along the 26-mile route.

Many people began their new year resolving to improve some aspect of their life.

Guisto said, whatever your goal is to remember: "It's not about overnight gain, it's about long term commitment."