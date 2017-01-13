Preps underway for the 14th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Arizona News Preps underway for the 14th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Preps are underway for the 14th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon and Half-Marathon.

- Preps are underway for the 14th Annual Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon and Half-Marathon.

"Everything comes to fruition this week," Alex Bennett said. "We physically are here, you can see they're putting barricades down now."

Vice President Alex Bennett says planning for the event takes place year-round, but the days leading up to the big run are the busiest.

Crews started closing the intersection of Ash and Rio Salado in Tempe early Friday morning so they can start building the finish line. The courses for the marathon and half-marathon span 40 miles, winding through Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Roads along the route will close Sunday morning.

"The roads are wide, there's not a lot [of] hills," Bennett said. "The marathon course only has eight turns."

Bennett says the Arizona race is one of the first in the Rock 'n' Roll series and the most popular. This year, another 23,000 runners will participate, representing 50 states and 21 countries.

Each and every athlete will be eager to earn that medal.