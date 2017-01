PHOENIX (AP) - A mother and daughter accused of stealing cellphones from people at several gyms around Phoenix have pleaded not guilty.

Phoenix police say 43-year-old Bonnie Herbert and 24-year-old Eboney Herbert were arrested on charges of assault, theft, shoplifting and endangerment last month after they were caught on camera using small child to distract patrons while the thefts were taking place.

Both women pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.