Tolleson Union High School class of 1989 ring found in Texas

Tolleson Union High School class of 1989 ring found in Lubbock, TX. (Courtesy: Mike Gwin)

Arizona News

Tolleson High School class of '89 ring found in Texas

A valley high school district has a mystery on their hands. A class ring from Tolleson High School was discovered at a gas station in Lubbock, Texas over the holidays. Now the man who found the ring and the district are working together to get the ring back to its owner. FOX 10's Andrea Robinson reports.

Mike Gwin was pumping gas on New Year's Day when he stumbled across the ring.

"I saw something shiny on the other side of the gas pump and there was no car sitting there, so it caught my attention and when i looked at it, I couldn't believe it was somebody's class ring," he said. "The first thing that surprised me was that somebody was still wearing a class ring from 1989, so that told me it must have some emotional, sentimental value."

So Gwin went to work. A quick Google search led him to Tolleson Union High School here in the valley. The district immediately posted the photos to their social media accounts.

"You gotta figure this is a 17, 18-year-old person in '89 that is wanting to have their class ring to remember their alma matter," said Joseph Ortiz of the Tolleson Union High School District.

It's unknown if the owner lost the ring while visiting Texas or happens to live in Lubbock now.

"The gas station I found it at is not on a main highway. It's a local town street. It's not one I would associate with holiday travel," said Gwin.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of it and hopefully the rightful owner will step forward and we'll find out who the owner is," said Ortiz.

There's no name on the ring, but inside is an inscription that's been worn down with time. The initials could be SAR, SAP or SAB.

If you believe the ring is yours, or know who it belongs to, call the Tolleson Union High School District at 623-478-4000.