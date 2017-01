- Mesa Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Take a look at the sketch of the suspect. Officials say on January 9th, the man entered a home near Broadway and Mesa Drive while the family was sleeping and assaulted the child.

A witness provided a description of the suspect and now police need your help in identifying him.

If you have any information about this case, call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.