Masked armed men rob valley convenience store Arizona News Masked armed men rob valley convenience store Police are trying to find two masked men who committed an armed robbery at a Valley convenience store.

- Police are trying to find two masked men who committed an armed robbery at a Valley convenience store.

Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness says two suspects entered the Circle K store near Central and Dobbins on Thursday, December 8th at about 2:30am. Police say the men assaulted the clerk while one of them held him at gunpoint. The other suspect took the cash and left the store. Both suspects left on foot.

The two suspects are described as 20-year-old men, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 170-180 pounds. The first suspect wore a gray hoodie sweatshirt, a dark shirt, light colored pants, green gloves and a black backpack. The second suspect wore a brown hoodie sweatshirt, gray pants, black gloves and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness. There is a reward involved and you can remain anonymous.