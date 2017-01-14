Pedestrian killed, dragged for several blocks in hit & run crash

Police have a suspect in custody after a deadly pedestrian accident, and they say the victim was dragged for several blocks.

Officers say the crash happened at 2am near 51st Avenue and Osborn. Witnesses reported the victim was running across 51st Avenue and was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and drove away from the scene. Another witness let officers know the location of the hit and run vehicle.

When officers caught up with the driver near 54th Avenue and Osborn, they discovered the victim was lodged underneath the vehicle. The driver has been detained, and police say it's not clear whether impairment may have been a factor or not.