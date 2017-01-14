DNC members met on how to rebuild Democratic party Arizona News DNC members met on how to rebuild Democratic party Democratic National Committee members met to discuss how to rebuild their party. DNC Chair Donna Brazile kicked off the forum. Alexis Tameron, Arizona State Chair says several candidates are running for positions, with the highest position being DNC Chair.

"But at this point and time, what we need to do is focus on how we are going to actually build a party that's back in power in the next two, four, six, eight years," said Tameron.

"Over the last eight years, we've lost a record number of losses and I think we need to get back to the fundamentals of campaigning."

Several DNC members arrived in Phoenix yesterday to hear all they can before voting for the new party leaders in February.

"We have to listen to what the people are saying and hope we can pick somebody who follows through."

Staffers say one thing is for certain, as the party moves forward, they need to unite.

"We have to speak as one voice. We have to recognize that there are more things that we have in common than divide us."