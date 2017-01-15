Tempe Police search for homicide suspect

- Tempe Police are searching for a shooter near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road on Sunday morning.

Tempe Police responded to reports of a shooting near 2nd Street and Minton, and when they arrived they say a man was found dead in a backyard.

Police have only described the suspect as a white male who fled the scene on foot. Officers have been searching the area on the ground and by air with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter. Neighbors have been asked to stay in their homes and contact 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is a developing story; stay with Fox 10 News for updates.