Recent rain, snow helping to ease Arizona's 17-year drought

- A climatologist says the recent rain and snow that has fallen in Arizona is helping to ease the state's 17-year drought.

Arizona State University meteorology professor Randy Cerveny tells Phoenix radio station KTAR that this is the fall and winter that the state expected to have last year with El Nino.

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed approximately 25 percent of Arizona was in moderate or severe drought.

That's an improvement from 45 percent just three months ago.

No area of Arizona is in the exceptional or extreme drought category.

Since last October through last month, the Phoenix metro area has averaged 2.40 inches of rain.