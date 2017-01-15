Suspect arrested for convenience store homicide in Chandler

- An arrest has been made for the murder of Dominique Vega on December 21, 2016.

Chris Anthony Vega has been charged with first degree murder and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

The 20 year-old was gunned down across the street from a convenience store.

Moments before the shooting, video shows the victim talking with someone in a Toyota Camry parked at the store.

Reports say Vega drove followed the victim after he got out of the car and walked across the street. From the car, Vega shot the victim several times.

Initially, he drove away, but then turned around, and Vega got out of the car and shot the victim several more times.

While the two have the same last name, they are not related.