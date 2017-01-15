ACA protestors pack lot of GOP building, protesting potential repeal Arizona News ACA protestors pack lot of GOP building, protesting potential repeal Protestors packed the parking lot and sidewalk outside of the GOP headquarters as Republicans in Congress are taking action to repeal the Affordable Care Act. These protestors want to stop that from happening.

Republicans have already taken the first step toward repealing the ACA, and while some replacements have been discussed, a lot is still unclear.

Because of this, many people are fearful for what is to come.

Laura Garrabrant, a protestor, says with talks of ACA being repealed, her treatments along with others, could be at risk.

President-elect Donald Trump has argued the ACA is actually through-the-roof expensive, largely unaffordable for many. However, protestors say there is a bigger picture.

"I think we need to look at the 20 million people that now have health care. There are some things that need to be fixed."