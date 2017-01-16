MLK Day events happening throughout the Valley

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - There are several events happening throughout the Valley to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Beginning at 9 a.m., there is an MLK Day march beginning at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and ending at Margaret T. Hance Park.
MLK Day March takes place today from 9-10 a.m. No major impacts expected, but Washington St. (Route 1) will accommodate for participants.— PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) January 16, 2017
On January 18 there is a march at the Arizona State University West campus at 11 a.m. and a student rally the following day at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to these events, all national parks, wildlife refugees and public lands are offering free admission!
Today, #MLKDay, you can visit all national parks, wildlife refuges & public lands for free. RT to spread the word! #GrandCanyon -mq pic.twitter.com/Qzf1FVFckG— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) January 16, 2017