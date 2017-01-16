MLK Day events happening throughout the Valley Arizona News MLK Day events happening throughout the Valley There are several events happening throughout the Valley to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

- There are several events happening throughout the Valley to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Beginning at 9 a.m., there is an MLK Day march beginning at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and ending at Margaret T. Hance Park.

MLK Day March takes place today from 9-10 a.m. No major impacts expected, but Washington St. (Route 1) will accommodate for participants. — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) January 16, 2017

On January 18 there is a march at the Arizona State University West campus at 11 a.m. and a student rally the following day at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to these events, all national parks, wildlife refugees and public lands are offering free admission!