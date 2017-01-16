MLK Day events happening throughout the Valley

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

There are several events happening throughout the Valley to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 08:03AM MST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 08:04AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - There are several events happening throughout the Valley to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Beginning at 9 a.m., there is an MLK Day march beginning at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and ending at Margaret T. Hance Park.

On January 18 there is a march at the Arizona State University West campus at 11 a.m. and a student rally the following day at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to these events, all national parks, wildlife refugees and public lands are offering free admission!


