Police: False report claims active shooter at ASU campus

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 08:57AM MST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 08:57AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a report claiming there is an active shooter at the downtown Arizona State University campus is false.

The Phoenix Police Department says a caller with possible mental health issues made the false report that there was an active shooter situation at the downtown ASU campus near Central and Fillmore on Monday morning.

Police say the caller also stated multiple people had been shot at the campus, however, these claims are not substantiated. Officers responded to the scene and found no victims or signs of a shooting.

ASU police say the caller is in custody for questioning.


