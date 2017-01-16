Missing hikers found in the Superstition Mountains

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 09:40AM MST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 12:23PM MST

QUEEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Sheriff's deputies say they've found a group of hikers who went missing while hiking in the Superstition Mountains on Sunday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the three men were found by a deputy on Monday morning. 

FOX 10 has learned the four men went missing after they set off on an 18-mile hike beginning at the Peralta Trail. When the men didn't return home as expected, a search for them was launched on Sunday night.

Search and rescue crews hiked up the Superstition Mountains to find the men, however, the search was suspended until Monday morning due to heavy fog.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


