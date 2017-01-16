Missing hikers found in the Superstition Mountains Arizona News Missing hikers found in the Superstition Mountains Sheriff's deputies say they've found a group of hikers who went missing while hiking in the Superstition Mountains on Sunday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the three men were found by a deputy on Monday morning.

FOX 10 has learned the four men went missing after they set off on an 18-mile hike beginning at the Peralta Trail. When the men didn't return home as expected, a search for them was launched on Sunday night.

Search and rescue crews hiked up the Superstition Mountains to find the men, however, the search was suspended until Monday morning due to heavy fog.

