Police: Car runs red light, crashes into truck at Phoenix intersection

The flames went soaring into the early-morning sky and a FOX 10 viewer captured the crash right after it happened.

At the center of the flames was a car that police say ran a red light and slammed into the fuel tank of a flat-bed truck with Richard Salkauskas behind the wheel.

"A lot of flames, big crash... that's my first crash in 20 years," he said.

He survived and so did the driver of the Kia that hit him. Both cars are charred and unrecognizable.

It's a shocking sight and Richard recalls how he made it out safe.

"I start approaching my green light and the only thing I can see is two lights coming over to me," he said. "I see the flames coming from underneath the truck, so I tried to open my door a couple times, the door opened, I jumped right on the hood of the other vehicle."