AMBER ALERT: FBI looking for missing Chandler teen

- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in a Chandler neighborhood.

The FBI says Terrianne Brooks was last seen near Rural Road and Desert Breeze Lane on January 10. She may be with a man named Douglas Jones, who is possibly armed with an assault rifle.

Brooks is described as a Native American girl, 5'4", 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a dark-colored jacket and a grey Jansport backpack.

Jones, 40, is described as a Native-American man, 6'0", 230 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He may be armed with an AR-15.

The FBI also says the pair may be headed to the Navajo Reservation.

If you see them or have any information, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999.