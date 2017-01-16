Man arrested, accused in weekend shooting death

- Scottsdale Police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man, in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man at a home on Sunday.

According to a statement released by Scottsdale Police Monday afternoon, Anthony David Stephens, 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Charles Jackson, Sr. on Sunday. Stephens, according to police, was booked on numerous charges, including alleged first degree murder.

Jackson, Sr., according to Scottsdale Police on Sunday, was found dead inside of a home on the 600 block of N. 73rd Place. Scottsdale Police reportedly received a 911 call from the area, at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, and Jackson, Sr. was reportedly found dead in a bedroom.

According to Scottsdale Police, Stephens was arrested in Mesa for alleged trespassing, within hours after the murder incident. Stephens, according to police, was detained for questioning after he was released from Mesa.