Man rescued from Superstition Mountains speaks out on ordeal Arizona News Man rescued from Superstition Mountains speaks out on ordeal One of the three hikers who were stuck on Superstition Mountains Sunday is speaking out about the ordeal. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

One of the three men who were rescued from the Superstition Mountains on Monday spoke out about the ordeal.

Todd Adair, along with Jonathan Trethewey and Jason Nicholls, were traversing the Superstition Ridgeline when they became lost and overcome by inclement weather. The three originally planned to hike the Ridgeline, going past the Flatiron Ridge, and then back.

The hike was supposed to be a punishing 20-mile day hike, as part of a training for an upcoming Spartan Race. The trip ended with the DPS helicopter being called in to help.

"We got to the top of the Wave Cave, felt pretty good and confident, and the fog started to roll in, it started to rain really hard, and the temperature dropped 20 degrees," said Adair. He and the rest of the team got off trail, and became lost.

A Search and Rescue team from Pinal County went into the mountain to find them Sunday evening, but couldn't get to the three before nightfall.

The three had to do something for an overnight stay they were not prepared for.

"We made a little makeshift tent with sticks and bushes and dirt and grass," said Adair

A rescue helicopter got to the three at around 8:00 a.m. Monday, and flew them off the mountain. Adair said at one point before the rescue, he felt like Hypothermia was going to kick in. Fortunately, all three were not hurt.

Adair said he plans to go back to the mountain.

" It gave me a new sense of respect for the mountains," said Adair. "We're going to go back and do it again in a couple weeks, but do it properly this time."

Adair said he will bring overnight gear the next time he hit the trails, just in case.