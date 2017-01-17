Man accused of shootings, carjackings on I-17 pleads not guilty Arizona News Man accused of shootings, carjackings on I-17 pleads not guilty The man who was shot by a state trooper after he allegedly pointed at gun at motorists and attempted multiple carjackings along Interstate 17 in December has pleaded not guilty.

Today, 31-year-old Oligario Renteria pleaded not guilty to 43 criminal counts, including second-degree murder.

Police say the bizarre series of events began when Renteria carjacked a man at gunpoint and demanded he drive him to Mexico. After the car crashed on I-17, Renteria allegedly tried to carjack two more cars and shot two other drivers.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Renteria and shot him.

Renteria is also a suspect in a recent Mesa murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 28.