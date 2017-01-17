STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Phoenix Zoo's famous resident roars for camera

The Phoenix Zoo managed to capture, on camera, something that is not too common to capture. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Posted:Jan 17 2017 05:17PM MST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 07:06PM MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Phoenix Zoo managed to capture, on camera, something that is not too common to capture.

They managed to capture the roar of Kitambi, the Zoo's lion, on Monday.

Some visitors to the Phoenix Zoo have been lucky enough to hear the lion roar. Now, Kitambi's roar is available for all to enjoy.

Kitambi, seven, has always been a favorite at the zoo, and the roar is described as a "Territorial Roar", a loud vocalization that lasts up to 30 seconds.

Heather Vetter, a Carnivore Keeper at the Phoenix Zoo, said Kitambi releases the roar, every morning and night.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories