Collecting items for Cubans stranded at U.S. Border Arizona News Collecting items for Cubans stranded at U.S. Border People are collecting supplies for Cuban nationals who are stranded at the U.S. - Mexico border as a result of a change in Federal policy.

People are collecting supplies for Cuban nationals who are stranded at the U.S. - Mexico border.

Those people are stranded, after President Obama announced his decision to end the "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" policy last week. The allowed Cubans who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become permanent residents. Now, with the policy cancelled, those who arrived without visas could face deportation.

The group is collecting supplies until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and they will take supplies to the border on Saturday. Anyone wishing to donate can drop off their donations at 6036 N. 43rd Avenue in Glendale.