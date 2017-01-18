Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Northern Avenue

- A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down part of Northern Avenue in Glendale.

Northern still shut down from 51st Ave to 55th Ave in Glendale after deadly motorcycle crash around 1:30 this morning. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/A9Cro2K2qF — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) January 18, 2017

Glendale police investigating A fatal motorcycle accident at 51st Ave and Northern #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/7FFHSS9DEI — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) January 18, 2017

The Glendale Police Department says Northern Avenue is closed from 51st to 55th Avenues following a deadly motorcycle crash at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

#Traffic accident 🚧 roadway closed on Northern Ave from 51st Ave to 55th Ave until 7am. Please use alt routes. #DriveSafe — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 18, 2017

It is unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.