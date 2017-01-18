Former President George H.W. Bush taken to Houston Methodist Hospital

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Northern Avenue

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 05:53AM MST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 05:53AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down part of Northern Avenue in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department says Northern Avenue is closed from 51st to 55th Avenues following a deadly motorcycle crash at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

It is unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


