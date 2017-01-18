Man injured after colliding with another skydiver over Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been rushed to the hospital after colliding with another skydiver in midair over Eloy.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say they received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say two skydivers reportedly collided in midair and one of the skydivers became unconscious.

Authorities say the man's parachute was automatically deployed, but he was unable to control it and had a hard landing. The other skydiver escaped injury.

Sheriff's officials say the injured skydiver was taken to hospital. His name and condition weren't immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Since last December 2015, three people have died after jumps at a skydiving facility in Eloy, located about 60 miles south of Phoenix.