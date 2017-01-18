STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Animal hoarding investigation: MCSO seizes dogs from Queen Creek property

@SgtJEnriquez: Animal Crimes currently investigating; no preliminary information, I will be en-route to the scene for update.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

@SgtJEnriquez: Animal Crimes currently investigating; no preliminary information, I will be en-route to the scene for update.

@MarcyJonesFox10: QUEEN CREEK: M.A.S.H units on site. Lots of Pomeranians & Chihuahuas checked out in possible hoarding case
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

@MarcyJonesFox10: QUEEN CREEK: M.A.S.H units on site. Lots of Pomeranians & Chihuahuas checked out in possible hoarding case

@SgtJEnriquez: Animal Crimes currently investigating; no preliminary information, I will be en-route to the scene for update.
@MarcyJonesFox10: QUEEN CREEK: M.A.S.H units on site. Lots of Pomeranians & Chihuahuas checked out in possible hoarding case

Posted:Jan 18 2017 03:39PM MST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 03:46PM MST

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - There's another possible animal hoarding case under investigation south of the valley. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH unit is at the scene where detectives removed dogs from what they call filthy conditions at a home near Ocotillo and Ellsworth Roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories