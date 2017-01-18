Police looking for pizzeria robbery suspects Arizona News Police looking for pizzeria robbery suspects The search is on for two suspects who were seen, on surveillance video, robbing an Ahwatukee pizzeria. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Surveillance camera installed in a popular pizzeria in Ahwatukee captured the moment some armed robbers bust into the business.

Now, Phoenix Police have released the video, in hopes that the video will lead them to the suspects responsible.

The incident took place at Zeek's Pizza on 48th Street and Warner Road in Ahwatukee, on Monday night. Two masked suspects were seen, on surveillance video, tying up an employee with zip-ties. One of the suspects had a small gun in his hand.

The owners of the pizzeria said the suspects followed one of the delivery drivers through a back door. From there, the suspects reportedly demanded all the cash.

Diners were seen having their dinner inside the place, when the incident happened. They quickly left, ater they noticed a man with a gun.

"It's frustrating to me, for somebody to go to that length to get ahead in life," said Edward Mielke, a manager for the pizzeria.

"They picked the wrong place," said customer Sadie Stone. "The community is going to rally. They already have."

The owners said they are thankful for the support the community has shown.

The owners of the pizzeria said that according to the victims, the suspects were African-American males with tattoos on their back. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness.