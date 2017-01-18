Mesa residents rattled over sexual assault case Arizona News Mesa residents rattled over sexual assault case A case involving alleged sexual assault against a child has rattled a community in Mesa. Now, the search is on for the suspect involved. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

A case involving alleged sexual assault against a child has rattled a community in Mesa. Now, the search is on for the suspect involved.

According to Mesa Police, the male suspect allegedly broke into a home, and as the family slept, he allegedly assaulted a child, sexually.

The suspect is still on the loose.

On Wednesday night, residents gathered at a meeting at Holmes Elementary School, hoping for answers. Police, however, were trying to keep details close to the vest in this case.

The focus of the meeting, as it turned out, revolved around the topic of crime prevention and the importance of staying vigilant.

"We're not disclosing the child's age at this point," said an official at the meeting, only saying the alleged victim is neither a child nor an adolescent. Mesa Police officials also said they do not believe the alleged victim is a student at Holmes Elementary.

Officials also said they do not believe this case is connected to other cases authorities are working on.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.