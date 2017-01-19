Arizona signups for Affordable Care Act insurance steady

PHOENIX (AP) - Signups for individual health insurance in Arizona under the Affordable Care Act crept along at a steady pace in recent weeks as the end of the annual open enrollment period nears.

The Health and Human Services Department announced Wednesday that more than 185,000 Arizonans have chosen a plan from the healthcare.gov website as of Jan. 14.

That's about 6,000 more people than bought insurance last year.

Nationally, 8.8 million people picked insurance plans for 2017 since Nov. 1. Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

The report is the last expected from the Obama Administration as president-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in on Friday. He's pledged to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

HHS officials note that insurance will be valid for the entire year if premiums are paid.

Online: www.healthcare.gov/get-coverage