DPS saves missing California girl from alleged sex trafficking ring

- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper helped save a missing girl from California who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking.

DPS says during a traffic stop along highway 93 near Kingman on January 11, a trooper discovered the 16-year-old girl was a runaway from California who had been missing since November 25, 2016. The girl was inside the vehicle accompanied by an adult man and woman.

During their investigation, DPS learned the girl was transported from California, trafficked in Arizona and was being taken by the couple to Las Vegas to be trafficked.

The two adult suspects are now facing charges of custodial interference, sex trafficking of a minor and theft of means of transportation.