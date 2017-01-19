STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Heavy snowfall forecast in much of Arizona's high country

Jan 19 2017

Updated:Jan 19 2017 10:25AM MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Two storms are expected to drop heavy snowfall on much of northern Arizona, eastern Arizona's high country and mountains in southeastern Arizona.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for elevations above 5,500 feet.

Flagstaff is expected to get at least a foot of snow through Saturday from the two storms, the first of which on Thursday began dropping snow in higher elevations and rain elsewhere.

Forecasts call for Flagstaff and Williams to get at least a foot of snow through Saturday. Significant snowfall is also expected in many other communities.

After moderate to heavy snowfall Thursday and then a lessening on Friday, additional moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast late Friday and early Saturday.

A third storm is expected Monday.


