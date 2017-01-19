Heavy snowfall forecast in much of Arizona's high country Arizona News Heavy snowfall forecast in much of Arizona's high country Two storms are expected to drop heavy snowfall on much of northern Arizona, eastern Arizona's high country and mountains in southeastern Arizona.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Two storms are expected to drop heavy snowfall on much of northern Arizona, eastern Arizona's high country and mountains in southeastern Arizona.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for elevations above 5,500 feet.

Flagstaff is expected to get at least a foot of snow through Saturday from the two storms, the first of which on Thursday began dropping snow in higher elevations and rain elsewhere.

Forecasts call for Flagstaff and Williams to get at least a foot of snow through Saturday. Significant snowfall is also expected in many other communities.

After moderate to heavy snowfall Thursday and then a lessening on Friday, additional moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast late Friday and early Saturday.

A third storm is expected Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect from Thursday through Saturday morning above 5500 feet. Hazardous travel at times. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WQy3EYL62s — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 18, 2017

Now is a great time to put together a winter survival kit in your vehicle! #azwx pic.twitter.com/D1k5HS9KhB — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 19, 2017

The 1st of 3 weather systems arrives today w/valley rain & mountain snow. More widespread rain/snow tomorrow #azwx https://t.co/oRp7Kt0R0X pic.twitter.com/LPT8fNFtIn — FCDMC Flood Info (@FCDFloodInfo) January 19, 2017

9am: Light snow from the Prescott area to Ash Fork. Light snow also from Ash Fork, to Flagstaff, to Munds Park. Use caution driving. #azwx pic.twitter.com/z8JfcFsPeG — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 19, 2017

Travelling on I-17 this aft or eve? Expect deteriorating conditions and difficult travel. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ln4Z2stHuD — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 19, 2017

First round of rain starts later today. Here's a look at the model simulated radar. Rain begins late this afternoon for Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/rMvh6UQMTU — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 19, 2017