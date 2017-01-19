Sheriff Paul Penzone lays out his course for the coming 100 days Arizona News Sheriff Paul Penzone lays out his course for the coming 100 days Maricopa County's new Sheriff lays out his plan for the coming 100 days. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- In addition to the election of Donald Trump as President, November also marked the start of a new era for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

After almost a quarter of a century in office, Joe Arpaio was denied a new term as Sheriff by the voters, electing Paul Penzone instead. On Thursday, Penzone laid out his plan for his first 100 days in office.

Penzone made it clear that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will study crime statistics to zero in on the greatest needs to protect the public. That, however, could mean some of the signature programs by Arpaio could be on the way out.

Penzone, while he didn't rule anything in or out, made it clear that he is changing MCSO's approach.

"Crime prevention and detention is top of mind," said Penzone. "Public safety is the number one priority of this organization, in order to be effective with that, we must be fiscally responsible."

Penzone said his 100 Day Plan includes a "systematic examination" of MCSO's goals and practices, and priorities include drug enforcement, scams targeting the elderly, and improving the Sheriff's Posse.

Penzone also said, multiple times, that any changes coming to MCSO will be driven by facts, not public relations.

A diverse advisory review committee headed by former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods has also been created by Penzone to weigh in on whether Tent City, along with other programs created by Arpaio, should be eliminated. A recommendation is expected within 100 days.