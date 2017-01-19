STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Flagstaff dealing with potential two feet of snow

The City of Flagstaff is bracing for the latest round of Winter weather that could bring a potential two feet of snow the city. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Posted:Jan 19 2017 05:59PM MST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 05:59PM MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The City of Flagstaff is bracing for the latest round of Winter weather that could bring a potential two feet of snow the city. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.


