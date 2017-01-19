Community gather to remember slain math teacher Arizona News Community gather to remember slain math teacher A Mesa community gathered at Mesa High School Thursday night to remember a math teacher who life was tragically cut short. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- A Mesa community gathered at Mesa High School Thursday night, as investigators continue to look for the man who is accused of killing Mesa High Mathematics teacher Ryne Zahner.

On Thursday night, a vigil was held for Zahner, who was killed in Tempe. The mood was somber, with students, faculty, teachers, and parents attending. Some students were selling flowers, with the proceeds going towards a scholarship being set up in Zahner's name.

The accused murder suspect, identified as Caleb Bartels, is still on the run, and he may be in another state, possibly California, Nevada, and Oregon.

Bartels, according to court documents, used to be Zahner's roommates.

According to information, Bartels, was pulled over three separate times by police in three different states, but was not arrested because the officers did not know he was wanted for murder. A nationwide emergency warrant has now been issued for Bartels' arrest.

Anyone with information on Bartels should call local authorities immediately.