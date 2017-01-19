Man who tried to kill himself on Facebook saved, thanks to someone who reached out Arizona News Man who tried to kill himself on Facebook saved, thanks to someone who reached out A Facebook Live that was supposed to be the final curtain call for a man who tried to take his life turned out differently, thanks to another Facebook user who reached out to help. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

What began as a cry for help on Facebook became an act that may have saved a man's life.

The story, which involved a man who was considering to commit suicide, could have ended much differently had another man decided not to act.

That mad said he knew the title of one Facebook Live video - Goodbye - did not seem right. That man, Dominick DeCarlo, was watching his Facebook friend James attempt to take his own life. Dominick and James were Facebook friends who had met in brief passing years ago, but now, they have a special connection, and wanted to share the store, in hopes of helping others who may be in need.

The story happened on one December night. December 26, to be exact.

"All the sudden, he took a bottle of pills, opened them up," said Dominick. "He took the bottle of water, and I saw the big gulp."

Dominick saw James swallowing nearly 50 pills.

James said the night was a blur: he was depressed, and things such as his grandfather's death, alcohol issues, and living with an HIV infection, were piling up for James.

Jame said on that very night, he started a Facebook life, and spilled his pain, filled with tears.

"You know, everybody has their boiling point," said James. "For me, I had my boiling point."

Erica Chestnut Ramirez said Social Media is what more and more people are turning to when they are on edge. It is not ideal, but in some cases, it could make a difference.

"It also offers unique opportunities for individuals to get help," said Ramirez.

For James, the help came, in the way of Dominick.

"I was shaking like a leaf," recounted Dominick. "My heart was pounding. I just typed as fast as I could."

Dominick begged for someone to leave his address, and when they did, he called 911. James was saved, and said while in his circumstances, a Facebook Live broadcast saved him, James had other advise for others who may feel homeless.

"Reach out to somebody"

It is important to speak up when you see someone showing signs of suicidal tendencies, either in person or on social media. There are also resources available for those in need.