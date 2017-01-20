Officer OK, suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A police officer is OK and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.
The Glendale Police Department says the shooting happened near 61st and Glendale Avenues on Friday morning.
Breaking; Officer involved shooting near 61st Ave & Glendale, officer ok. Suspect taken to hospital #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/3reqtt3Ezn— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 20, 2017
Update: Officer is okay. 1 male suspect transported to local valley hospital, unk level of injuries at this time. No outstanding suspect— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 20, 2017
The officer is OK and the suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
There are no outstanding suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.