STREAMING LIVE: The 58th Presidential Inauguration

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Officer OK, suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 20 2017 09:22AM MST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 09:47AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A police officer is OK and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department says the shooting happened near 61st and Glendale Avenues on Friday morning.

The officer is OK and the suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

There are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories