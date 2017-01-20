Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookie sales Arizona News Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookie sales This year's Girl Scout cookie count of 100,000 could fill 70 semi-trucks at Dirck's Moving and Logistics. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

"We have 12 million cookies this year that will be going out," Rick Dircks said. "We will distribute them throughout the State of Arizona, predominately in Maricopa County."

from Tagalongs, to Savannah Smiles and new Smores cookies, boxes of the baked goods will soon be distributed to scouts for pickup and sale.

"My game plan is to do a walk about in my neighborhood on the first day because all of my neighbors are like, they're excited, they're like, 'I want cookies,'" Girl Scout Kiana Jesewitz said. "I mean, this is a girl-lead business and there's so much the girls learn."

Susan de Queljoe, a senior associated for marketing with Girl Scouts, says this year the organization marks 100 years of cookie sales, teaching members important skills.

"I've grown a lot through the cookie sale," she said. "You learn goal setting, money management, people skills."

Seventeen thousand girls in central and northern Arizona will be walking neighborhoods and selling cookies in front of stores in hopes of making this year's sales the biggest yet.