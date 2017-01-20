Mixed reactions to Trump's inauguration in the Valley Arizona News Mixed reactions to Trump's inauguration in the Valley Mixed emotions and reactions in the Valley Friday, as Donald Trump took the oath of office as President. FOX 10's Steve Kraffy reports.

- As Donald Trump was sworn in as President in Washington, D.C., a mixed emotion is prevailing amongst people living in the Valley.

For some, the day was replete with joy, while others protested against the new administration.

At the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix, protestors gathered to call on lawmakers in Arizona to hold Trump, along with his cabinet, accountable.

At the headquarters of the Arizona Democratic Party, there were only a handful of people in the office, and they watched on, as Trump was sworn in as President.

"I mean, it definitely stings, but at the same time, you are looking at the history of our country, and you respect this aspect, the grandeur and the peaceful transition of power," said Enrique Gutierrez of the Arizona Democratic Party.

In Sun City, however, people were happy as Trump took the oath of office.

"Free at last!" proclaimed one person who was watching. Others also cheered as Former President Barack Obama's helicopter took off.

"I thought of him as anti-religion," said Sherwood Vegsund, who is a Trump supporter and a retired pastor. "So, I'm pretty comfortable with Trump."

Other Trump supporters are looking forward to the future.

"I think they see a new era ushered in, and a government of the people, as President Trump announced in his presentation," said Sandra Dowling. "That is what they have been looking forward to, for a long time."