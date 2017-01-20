Arizona deals with latest round of Winter weather Arizona News Arizona deals with latest round of Winter weather From snow in Northern Arizona, to rain on the Valley floor, Arizona was dealing with yet another day of winter weather Friday. FOX 10 has team coverage.

From snow in Northern Arizona, to rain on the Valley floor, Arizona was dealing with yet another day of winter weather Friday.

Winter Wonderland in Flagstaff

"This time of the year, if you have a Snow Thrower and you have people who help you shovel, you're OK," said Greg Glau, who lives in Flagstaff.

The city's residents woke up to a winter wonderland Friday morning, as nearly eight inches of fresh snow powder fell, during the overnight hours.

Most people, like Glau, spent Friday morning shoveling snow.

"Usually, Chriselle and Eddie are over here helping us, and we go down and help Larry to do the sidewalk. It's nice," said Glau.

More snow is in the forecast, with a total of two feet expected to fall on Flagstaff. Meanwhile, 27 snow plows within the city will be kept busy.

"That includes cinder trucks cinder plow trucks, motor graters, and some loaders out," said Michael O'Connor, a Street Superintendent for Public Works."Been running everything we have, non-stop. We'll keep running probably all the way through the weekend. Even when the snow stops, we'll still be cleaning up. So, it's going to be a long journey ahead."

Over 1ft. of Snow Expected in Show Low

Meanwhile, In Show Low, more than a foot of snow is expected for the area, by the end of the day on Saturday.

The area received approximately two inches of snow overnight, and a lot more is expected Friday night.

Workers at the city's airport have been working around the clock to prepare for the storm. About 26 plows are making sure the airport is clean.

