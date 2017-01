Pedestrian hit, killed by two vehicles Arizona News Pedestrian hit, killed by two vehicles Phoenix Police said a pedestrian is dead, after an accident in the area of Broadway and Central.

According to officers, an SUV was involved in the accident, and the vehicle reportedly hit the pedestrian so hard, it sent the pedestrian into oncoming traffic, where that person was hit by a second vehicle.

According to police, impairment does not seem to be a factor in the accident.