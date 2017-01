Thousands of people marched to Arizona state capitol in Women's March Arizona News Thousands of people marched to Arizona state capitol in Women's March As President Trump takes his first day of office, millions of protesters across the country, and even the globe, took to the streets. The protest, Women's March, wanted to send many messages to the Trump administration.

And right here in downtown Phoenix, thousands filled the streets near the state capitol.

While the march had the word "women's" in front of it, many participants felt it was more than just women's rights, but equality for everyone.