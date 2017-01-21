Father and son rescued from raging wash waters in Cave Creek Arizona News Father and son rescued from raging wash waters in Cave Creek Over the weekend, heavy rains led to flooded washes and roads. There were several water rescues, which isn't only dangerous for the stranded drivers, but also puts the rescuers' lives at risk. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

They have come up with clever slogans, had public service campaigns, done a lot of media appeals, but drivers still haven't got the message about flooded washes.

One of five technical water rescues that Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and valley fire departments rescued seven people from flooded washes this weekend. This one took place on Saturday night after midnight in the New River Wash.

"The only real way you can prepare is through training and experience just doing it."

MCSO repeated a familiar message that several drivers ignored over the weekend when they drove through running washes.

"It happens fast.. the rain.. a tremendous amount of water comes down those mountains and that floods that wash," said Dan Garrett of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

On Saturday morning, two men were rescued from their stranded car. Richard Alm was visiting his father and wasn't used to the washes. He says he thought they could make it through the running wash. He was wrong.

"..stopped and looked.. it wasn't too far up the door. I took kind of an elevated route.. the back wheels dropped us in a lower area and swung us around and took us downstream pretty quick," explained Alm.

Phoenix Fire and other agencies rescued Richard and his 70-year-old father, John Alm, who is a former CEO of Coca-Cola.

Back at the Cave Creek Wash on Monday, Alm's rental Nissan SUV was still there, at least 50 yards from the road they were trying to cross.

No one was seriously hurt in any of these rescues, but with more rain approaching, first responders are hoping drivers don't risk their lives trying to cross running washes.