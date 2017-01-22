STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Fire engulfs entire home, resident and dogs get out safely

By: Courtney Griffin

Posted:Jan 22 2017 01:13PM MST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 01:14PM MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A house fire ripped through a Phoenix resident's home early this morning.

The fire engulfed the entire home, causing significant damage.

One man lived there and he was able to escape with his two dogs safely.

Neighbor, Miguel Martinez, ran out of his own him when he heard his mother yelling about a fire outside.

"I thought I was dreaming for a second. I was like, 'what is going on,' and I just came out, and they told me to put on my sweater, and come out for safety," said Martinez.

He says the firefighters were able to protect his home from possibly catching fire.

"It was really big, like almost up to the chimney and fire everywhere," said Martinez.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories