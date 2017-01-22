Daisy Mountain firefighter Luke Jones died in off-duty altercation

- The Daisy Mountain Fire Department has lost one of its own men this morning.

Fire crews confirm Luke Jones, 37, died in an off-duty altercation.

Phoenix Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say altercation took place at a nightclub near 19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, and he suffered critical injuries consistent with assault.

Jones was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is with great sadness that we submit the following press release. https://t.co/hpYl08yM3F — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) January 22, 2017

Daisy Mountain FD's Fire Chief made an announcement on Facebook, releasing his name, photo, and other details.

Firefighter Jones was a 12 year veteran, and he leaves behind a wife and daughter.

If you know anything about this case, please contact Phoenix Police.