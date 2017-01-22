Community gathers to mourn Mesa man killed at convenience store Arizona News Community gathers to mourn Mesa man killed at convenience store Tonight in Mesa, family and friends gathered at a vigil to honor Grant Ronnebeck, a young man taken from the community too soon.

The 21-year-old was killed while working at a QuikTrip gas station.

Fox 10’s Stefania Okolie was at the vigil tonight and she spoke to Ronnebeck’s father.

The community surely has not forgotten Grant. When I spoke to his father tonight he told me the most painful thing after the 2 years since his son was killed is not being able to hear his son’s voice; and of course, waiting for justice as the trial for Apolinar Altamirano has yet to begin.

After 2 years, dozens still show up to light up the night in his honor-- from Mesa police officers -- to leaders like former Sheriff Paul Babeu.

Tonight, family and friends sent a message to the Ronnebeck family -- that Grant has not been forgotten.

He was killed in January of 2015.

Investigators say Apolinar Altamirano came into the QuikTrip where Grant was working, demanded cigarettes and shot him in the head.

Records revealed Altamirano was an undocumented immigrant who was out on bond awaiting trial for an earlier crime.