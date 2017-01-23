SRP sends crews to California in the wake of brutal storms Arizona News SRP sends crews to California in the wake of brutal storms After a round of winter storms have hit the entire state of California, SRP is sending crews to help bring power back to thousands in Bakersfield. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

- For 30 Salt River Project employees, the work began early Monday morning and now 18 SRP trucks are ready to make a seven hour drive.

They'll head to Bakersfield, California where 6,500 people have been left in the dark after brutal winter storms are stretching the local PG and E Utility Company thin.

"When we got the call yesterday afternoon... it's kind tough... last minute... just had to scramble a little to get all of our together and to be able to get everything that we need to take with us," Kevin McHugh said.

SRP employee Kevin McHugh says PG and E is having to deal with about a million customer outages across California and into Oregon. The goal is for SRP to ease their workload and allow the local utility to focus on areas with the most damage.

SRP will take on Bakersfield and stay until the work is done, but once they're there, they'll have to prepare for more storms ahead.

"We're going there working the rain, snow, whatever it could be, so we're going to be fully prepared to help these people out," McHugh said.

SRP says they're hoping their workers can go home in three to five days, but it could be longer, depending on how severe the damage is.