More snow expected in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) - Another winter storm is expected to drop more snow in northern Arizona and bring rain and colder temperatures to the Phoenix metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, another storm system was to roll through most of the state.

Meteorologists say Flagstaff could see an additional 8 to 12 more inches of snow while parts of the Phoenix area could see 0.25 of an inch of rain. They say gusty winds of 20-30 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow in northern Arizona, especially on Monday.

As of Saturday night after the first two storms, Forest Lakes had 33 inches of snow while Flagstaff Airport had 22 inches and Grand Canyon Village 13 inches.

Stepping outside the news truck to get rain video when it starts to HAIL! Follow @rhernandezfox10 and me as we chas… pic.twitter.com/H3DipHXGQY — Kristy Siefkin Fox10 (@KristySFox10) January 23, 2017

Getting a little warmer thru the week but it will still be chilly. Night temps will fall into the 30's.Dave#fox10phx pic.twitter.com/OnDHELvAk2 — Dave Munsey (@Fox10Dave) January 23, 2017

This photo from one of our cameras on I-40 in #Flagstaff probably gives you a good idea of the weather conditions in Flag. pic.twitter.com/3ast5jIEfC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 23, 2017

Rain hitting the area of 19th Ave & Bethany Home. Seeing lots of umbrellas out with people walking in the area. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/cmbubXx4un — Robert Hernandez (@rhernandezfox10) January 23, 2017