More snow expected in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix area

ADOT is reminding drivers to take caution on wet roads and remember to give yourself extra time for braking. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin and Dave Munsey report.

Posted:Jan 23 2017 04:40PM MST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 05:17PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Another winter storm is expected to drop more snow in northern Arizona and bring rain and colder temperatures to the Phoenix metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, another storm system was to roll through most of the state.

Meteorologists say Flagstaff could see an additional 8 to 12 more inches of snow while parts of the Phoenix area could see 0.25 of an inch of rain. They say gusty winds of 20-30 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow in northern Arizona, especially on Monday.

As of Saturday night after the first two storms, Forest Lakes had 33 inches of snow while Flagstaff Airport had 22 inches and Grand Canyon Village 13 inches.


