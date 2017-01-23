Trial set for porn studio owner charged with running brothel

PHOENIX (AP) - Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements Tuesday at the trial of an Arizona porn studio owner charged with operating a brothel.

Opening statements at William James Hartwell's trial were initially scheduled for Monday but have since been moved to Tuesday morning.

Hartwell denies running a prostitution ring and has accused the government of criminalizing speech protected by the First Amendment.

Authorities say prosecuting Hartwell for crimes related to prostitution was lawful.

Hartwell says he was running a legitimate porn studio where amateurs could rent cameras, lights and props to create their own sex scenes with the help of a model.

Prosecutors say it was nothing more than a cleverly disguised brothel.

Hartwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a house of prostitution, sex trafficking and sexual assault.